WATCH: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian Test skipper to be dismissed on 'unlucky 13' twice

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli found his name alongside cricketing greats Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Vishwanath after being cheaply dismissed by Rangana Herath in the ongoing second Test match against Sri Lanka, at Colombo. Confused, right? ( SL vs IND, 2nd Test – LIVE BLOG )

It was in the 39th over of India's innings and experienced spinner Rangana Herath was into the attack. Back of the length ball, tossed up delivery and placed it outside off as Virat Kohli waited for it to arrive. Virat, oozing with confidence after striking a couple of quick boundaries, looked to lazily cut it down through point. But unfortunate for the Delhi-born batsman as the ball kissed the outside edge of the bat and flew to Angelo Mathews at slip. Virat departed for just 13 runs as India went three wickets down.

With the fall of his wicket, he found his name alongside former Indian skippers Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath, for Indian Test captains to be dismissed on "unlucky 13" most times. All three of them were dismissed twice in their Test career.

Indian Test capts dismissed on "unlucky 13" most times - 2

Gundappa Viswanath 1980

Sunil Gavaskar 1983 & 1984

Virat Kohli 2017#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 3, 2017

As for the game, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have surged India's score past the 300-run mark with the former notching up his 13th Test ton and Rahane, his 13th Test fifty.