Watch: Virat Kohli bows down to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's six-hitting prowess

New Delhi: Team India's medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is well-known for his batting prowess.

The lanky pacer exhibited his power hitting once again when the Men in Blue took on New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Bhuvi played such exquisite shots that the Team India skipper Virat Kohli's bowed down in respect for the bowler's batting effort.

The Men in Blue were eyeing a competitive total and it was 49th over and Bhuvi took on Kiwi pacer Adam Milne with the scoreboard reading 258 for 6.

A bouncer from Milner with an intent to scare came to Bhuvneshwar. The medium pacer was more than ready for the delivery as he stayed under the ball and muscled it over the long-on clearing the boundary.

The India skipper who had completed his 31st ODI century, a short while back, was just a spectator to the fantastic shot. Looking at the power and ground it travelled Kohli could not hold his emotions and bowed to the bowler.

Thanks to late flourish by Bhuvneshwar and Kohli, India went on to make 280 for 8 in stipulated 50 overs.