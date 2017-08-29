WATCH: Virat Kohli celebrates series win by dancing with Mohammed Shami's daughter

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against hosts Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Kohli led his team to a 3-0 whitewash of the hosts in the longest format of the game as well.

Quite naturally the skipper deserves to celebrate his team's success.

On Monday, pacer Mohammed Shami took to Twitter and shared a video of his daughter, Aairah, dancing with Indian captain.

Shami wrote, "Aairah dance with virat after 3-0 victory @ICC @BCCI @imVkohli"

Shami, who was rested for the ODI series, claimed ten wickets in the three-match Test series.

It seems that the video was shot after the conclusion of the Test series as Shami's wife and daughter had accompanied the pacer in the island nation.

Last year, during the second Test against New Zealand in Kolkata, Aairah was in the ICU due high fever. Still, Shami went on and played the match.

After the match, Kohli revealed that he had no clue that Shami's daughter was in the ICU.

"Shami is someone who is a character in the change room. On the field you won’t see him coming out in the open and expressing himself too much. But he is someone everyone loves in the team. He is someone everyone gets along with. Whatever might be happening with him, we won’t know. I had no clue that his daughter was in the hospital. He told us after," Kohli had said.