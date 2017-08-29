close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Virat Kohli celebrates series win by dancing with Mohammed Shami's daughter

Last year, during the second Test against New Zealand in Kolkata, Aairah was in the ICU due high fever. Still, Shami went on and played the match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 10:13
WATCH: Virat Kohli celebrates series win by dancing with Mohammed Shami&#039;s daughter
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against hosts Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Kohli led his team to a 3-0 whitewash of the hosts in the longest format of the game as well.

Quite naturally the skipper deserves to celebrate his team's success.

On Monday, pacer Mohammed Shami took to Twitter and shared a video of his daughter, Aairah, dancing with Indian captain. 

Shami wrote, "Aairah dance with virat after 3-0 victory @ICC @BCCI @imVkohli"

Shami, who was rested for the ODI series, claimed ten wickets in the three-match Test series.

It seems that the video was shot after the conclusion of the Test series as Shami's wife and daughter had accompanied the pacer in the island nation.

Last year, during the second Test against New Zealand in Kolkata, Aairah was in the ICU due high fever. Still, Shami went on and played the match.

After the match, Kohli revealed that he had no clue that Shami's daughter was in the ICU.

"Shami is someone who is a character in the change room. On the field you won’t see him coming out in the open and expressing himself too much. But he is someone everyone loves in the team. He is someone everyone gets along with. Whatever might be happening with him, we won’t know. I had no clue that his daughter was in the hospital. He told us after," Kohli had said.

TAGS

Virat KohliMohammed ShamiTwitterAairahIndia vs Sri LankaVirat Kohli dancecricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

US Open 2017: Former champion Marin Cilic off to winning start
Tennis

US Open 2017: Former champion Marin Cilic off to winning st...

Venus Williams celebrates 20 years at US Open, awaits Serena return
Tennis

Venus Williams celebrates 20 years at US Open, awaits Seren...

WATCH: Australian speedster Pat Cummins bowls worst delivery ever in cricket history
cricket

WATCH: Australian speedster Pat Cummins bowls worst deliver...

Gautam Gambhir lauds Gurmeet Ram Rahim&#039;s sentencing, calls for resolution on remaining 137458 rape trials
cricket

Gautam Gambhir lauds Gurmeet Ram Rahim's sentencing, c...

Major Dhyan Chand: All you need to know about the man behind &#039;National Sports Day&#039;
Other Sports

Major Dhyan Chand: All you need to know about the man behin...

Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand Awards: List of all 29 sportspersons to be honoured
Other Sports

Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand Awards: List o...

US Open 2017: Maria Sharapova upsets second-seeded Simona Halep
Tennis

US Open 2017: Maria Sharapova upsets second-seeded Simona H...

​Being a one-trick pony doesn&#039;t work anymore, says Jasprit Bumrah
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

​Being a one-trick pony doesn't work anymore, says Jas...

US Open 2017: Garbine Muguruza advances, Johanna Konta out
Tennis

US Open 2017: Garbine Muguruza advances, Johanna Konta out

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video