Watch: Virat Kohli chews gum during national anthem before India-Sri Lanka 1st Test

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli seemed to have found himself on a sticky wicket after a video of him chewing gum during India's national anthem emerged on Thursday.

In the video footage, which is going viral on social media, Kohli could be seen chewing gum while the Indian national anthem was played ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens.

It's pertinent to mention here that Jammu & Kashmir cricketer Parvez Rasool had faced a widespread criticism for the similar actions when he made his India debut earlier this year against England.

Watch the video here:

After hours of rain delay, Lanka won the toss at the historic ground and opted to bowl first. Suranga Lakmal, then, rocked the Indian top-order, removing KL Rahul for 0, Virat Kohli for 0 and Shikhar Dhawan for 8 when the bad light stopped play after 11.5 overs.

Also read: Virat Kohli equals Kapil Dev's dubious record of most ducks for an Indian captain

Kohli got out for a duck, thus equalled Kapil Dev's dubious record of most ducks for an Indian captain in a calendar year.

Earlier in the day, India got off to the worst possible start after hours of rain delay. The visitors won the toss and put India into bat on a dangerous top.

India lost opener Lokesh Rahul off the very first ball of the match, caught behind after the ball took a faint nick. Suranga Lakmal was at his best there, pitching the ball at just the right place then moving the ball away with a vicious swing.

Lakmal produced figures of 6-6-0-3 to reduce India to 17 for three at stumps on a rain-hit day one.