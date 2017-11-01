Watch: Virat Kohli & Co.'s emotional farewell to retiring Ashish Nehra

New Delhi: Ashish Nehra, Team India's left-arm pacer will feature in his final international match on Wednesday against New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

A few weeks back he announced an end to his 18-year old International career.

Nehra made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2001.

He played 144 ODIs for the Men in Blue, picking up 157 wickets with 6/23 against England being his best bowling figures which came in 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Nehra has also been impressive in the shortest format of the game as he played 131 T20 matches and picked up 162 wickets in his career.

For Team India he played 26 T20Is and grabbed 34 wickets with 3 for 19 is his best bowling figures.

Ahead of the match, Nehra was presented with a special memento by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

The 38-year-old was seen giving a pep talk at the Team India huddle ahead of the match.

See the video here:

VIDEO: Ashish Nehra given a memento by the team for his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/3itQO1Ov5u pic.twitter.com/orHnyu3eUB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2017

Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The Men in Blue have never won a T20I against the Kiwis.