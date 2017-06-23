WATCH: Virat Kohli & Co wish women's team all the best ahead of World Cup campaign

New Delhi: Indian men cricketers on Friday wished Mithali Raj & Co all the best ahead of their ICC Women's World Cup 2017 campaign in England. India take on hosts England in the tournament opener tomorrow at Derby.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared video messages from skipper Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.

India are in the group of death, which also has defending champions Australia, and New Zealand.

Group B has Pakistan, South Africa Sri Lanka and West Indies.

India beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs in a warm-up game.

India have never won the Women's World Cup despite hosting the tournament three times in 1978, 1997 and 2013. In 2005, India lost to Australia in the final.