Watch: Virat Kohli dares fans on Twitter, are you up for the challenge?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 14:10
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli's discipline and work ethics are unparalleled as far as his fitness is concerned. 

Arguably the fittest cricketer of Team India, maintains a strict diet and fitness schedule to ensure he remains in his best shape. 

Kohli's attitude has certainly rubbed on many others in the Indian side. There are several Indian cricketers who keep posting videos of them sweating it out in gyms or taking part in activities that keep them fit.

However, the Indian captain wants not only his teammates, but also his fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Keeping the same in mind, Kohli had recently rejected a multi-crore offer to endorse a soft drink brand. Kohli said he would never endorse something that he will never consume himself.

The Indian captain recently took to Twitter to post a short video of him doing one-handed push-ups, an arduous exercise for many. Challenging his fans to take up this exercise, Kohli wrote, "How many one handed push ups can you do? #TrainToLive #LiveToTrain."

The Kohli-led Indian cricket team have taken to the field on Sunday afternoon in the first ODI of their five-match series against Australia,

Kohli won the toss and opted to bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

The two teams will also play a three-match T20I series post the ODIs.

