WATCH: Virat Kohli drops sitter, but Upul Tharanga fails to make lifeline count in SL vs IND Galle Test

Tharanga couldn't make the most of his lifeline and was bowled by Shami on the 5th delivery of the same over.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 11:32
New Delhi: It isn't often that Virat Kohli drops a catch, but the Indian skipper spilled an absolute sitter on Day 4 of Galle Test against Sri Lanka when Upul Tharanga edged a Mohammad Shami delivery.

Shami was bowling round the wicket hoping to make it tough for the left-hander as the ball moves away off the pitch, and his back of a length delivery did just that. 

The ball took a thick edge off Tharanga's bat and went straight and low to Kohli at second slip, who tried getting both hands on the ball but just couldn't grab it. Furious with himself, the Indian skipper banged his hand on the surface as wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha came in suggesting him to move on.

Here's the video of the dropped catch:

Tharanga couldn't make the most of his lifeline and was bowled by Shami on the 5th delivery of the same over.

Team India, eventually, went on to claim its biggest win in Sri Lanka and showed just why they are the top-ranked Test side in the world.

Set a daunting 550 to win, Dimuth Karunaratne made 97 for Sri Lanka, but after his departure in the final session their hopes sank in Galle.

With all-rounder Asela Gunaratne and stand-in captain Rangana Herath unable to bat through injury, Sri Lanka called it a day with eight wickets down and the total on 245.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin each took three wickets for the dominant tourists. 

India next play Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test starting August 3 in Colombo.

(With AFP inputs)

TAGS

Virat KohliUpul TharangaMohammad ShamiIndia vs Sri LankaInd Vs SLGalle TestIndia's tour of Sri Lanka

