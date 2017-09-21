Watch: Virat Kohli enthralls Eden Gardens crowd with exquisite cover drive

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli missed out on his 31st ODI hundred by eight runs during the second match of the ongoing series against Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. (LIVE BLOG || SCORECARD)

But the 28-year-old, during his controlled 107-ball innings, played some exquisite shots to the amazement of his fans. But the best of the lot was first four, a punch through cover off the bowling of Kane Richardson.

Kohli joined Ajinkya Rahane after the fall of Rohit Sharma in the sixth over, then faced ten deliveries without doing much. But the right-handed batsman showed his class by punching a rising Kane Richardson delivery in the ninth over.

Here's the video:

He was bowled by a Nathan Coulter-Nile incoming delivery in the 38th over. Kohli was all set to hit his 31st hundred, but dragged the delivery to dismiss on 92.

Batting first, India set Australia a 253-run target.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 26-run win via DLS in Chennai.