Watch: Virat Kohli hails 'Man of the moment' Hardik Pandya for all-round show against Australia

New Delhi: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in guiding the hosts to a 5-wicket win in third ODI of the five-match series against Australia.

Pandya first scalped an important wicket of David Warner and later played a crucial knock of 78 runs while chasing 294 before getting out to Pat Cummins.

The Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series when they grabbed a victory by 5 wickets at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Celebrating Pandya's performance, the Indian skipper interacted with the right-hander in a video posted on Kohli's official Twitter handle. The caption of the video read, "Ladies and gentlemen, here is the man of the moment @hardikpandya7(Also @klrahul11 at the back) Great win, series clinched #NumberOne"

Kohli's men not only clinched the series but also sealed the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the team.

Earlier, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss and got a decent start when David Warner and Aaron Finch compiled a partnership of 70 runs. Warner was cleaned by Pandya but Finch continued with his batting and notched up a 154-run stand with skipper Steve Smith for the second wicket.

The opening batsman also got to his hundred in Indore. But the departure of Finch and Smith saw a flurry of wickets and Australia were eventually restricted to 293/6 in allotted 50 overs. In reply, India were off to a flying start after Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma put on 139 for the first wicket. Both the batsmen scored individual half-centuries.

The home side did lose the plot in the middle overs after losing wickets in quick succession but a partnership of 78 runs between Pandya and Manish Pandey anchored the side to a convincing win in the end. India will now face Australia in Bangalore on Thursday.