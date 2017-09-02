close
Watch: Virat Kohli 'kick' starts Shardul Thakur's ODI career

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 13:39
Watch: Virat Kohli &#039;kick&#039; starts Shardul Thakur&#039;s ODI career
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: With the five-match ODI series already in the pocket, Team India gave a chance to Shardul Thakur in the fourth match between India and Sri Lanka. 

Shardul, who has been a part of the Indian squad since 2016 when the Men in Blue toured West Indies, became the 218th player to make India debut in the 50-over format.

Ahead of the match in Colombo, Shardul was given his ODI cap by coach and former Indian skipper Ravi Shastri. A tweet posted by the official account of BCCI reads, "Proud moment for young @imShard as he receives his ODI cap from @RaviShastriOfc."

In the video shared by the BCCI TV, someone can be seen kicking Shardul once he receives his cap and apparently that is none other than Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri before handing Shardul his maiden ODI cap also urged his boys to go for the kill in the remaining few matches left in the tour and by the end of the day Ravi Shastri was a satisfied man after India’s crushing victory by 168 runs. So in hindsight, Sri Lanka has failed to win a single match on this tour, and it seems pathetic for a country which was once a World Champion.

The medium pacer has taken 169 wickets in the first-class cricket. The 25-year old has scalped 55 wickets in the limited over format at the domestic circuit.

