WATCH: Virat Kohli loses cool after watching child assault video

This time, Kohli can be seen throwing some light on the atrocities against children in the name of education.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 16:47
WATCH: Virat Kohli loses cool after watching child assault video
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who is very active on social media, always makes it a point to speak out when a social issue is involved.

This time, Kohli can be seen throwing some light on the atrocities against children in the name of education.

Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a video to propagate this important message.

The 28-year-old took it as his social responsibility to profess the slogan of sparing the rod and saving the child. "The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful," captioned his Instagram post.

Dhawan wrote, "I request parents to be patient with ur kids at all times. Every child learns at his own pace. Pls refrain from beating/degrading them." alongside the video. 

 

#Repost @aesha.dhawan5 (@get_repost) ・・・ THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST DISTURBING VIDEOS I HAVE COME ACROSS!!!!! AS PARENTS WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN THE PRIVILEGE OF RAISING OUR CHILDREN!!! WE ARE HERE TO MAKE THEM STRONG INDIVIDUALS WHO CAN BECOME WHO THEY ARE MEANT TO BE. IT HAS DISGUSTED ME THAT THIS LADY IS ABUSING THIS CHILD EMOTIONALLY, MENTALLY AND PHYSICALLY JUST SO SHE CAN COUNT TO 5!!!! THE CHARACTER OF ANY PERSON IS ALWAYS SHOWN WHEN THEY HAVE POWER OVER SOMEONE AND HOW THEY USE THIS POWER!!! LIFE IS FULL CIRCLE AND I PRAY THAT THIS BEAUTIFUL LITTLE GIRL GROWS UP TO BE A STRONG WOMAN ONE DAY!!! WHAT WILL HAPPEN WHEN THIS CHILD GROWS UP TO BE STRONG AND THIS LADY BECOMES OLD AND FRAIL AND IS AT THE MERCY OF THIS LITTLE GIRL!!! SHOULD SHE EXPECT A SLAP AND DOMINATION THEN????THIS LADY SHOULD BE ACCOUNTABLE AND DISGUSTED IN HERSELF TO DO THIS TO AN INNOCENT LITTLE GIRL!!! SHE IS A COWARD AND ONE OF THE WEAKEST PEOPLE ON EARTH THAT SHE IS SHOWING DOMINANCE OVER A CHILD!! LEARNING SHOULD BE FUN AND ENJOYABLE NOT FEARED AND HATED!!! EDUCATION IS VERY IMPORTANT BUT NOT AT THE COST OF A CHILD'S SOUL!!!!

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Kohli and Dhawan are in Sri Lanka as the Men in Blue will play the first of their 5 ODIs against the island nation on Sunday.

