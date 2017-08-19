WATCH: Virat Kohli loses cool after watching child assault video

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who is very active on social media, always makes it a point to speak out when a social issue is involved.

This time, Kohli can be seen throwing some light on the atrocities against children in the name of education.

Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a video to propagate this important message.

The 28-year-old took it as his social responsibility to profess the slogan of sparing the rod and saving the child. "The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful," captioned his Instagram post.

The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

Dhawan wrote, "I request parents to be patient with ur kids at all times. Every child learns at his own pace. Pls refrain from beating/degrading them." alongside the video.

Kohli and Dhawan are in Sri Lanka as the Men in Blue will play the first of their 5 ODIs against the island nation on Sunday.