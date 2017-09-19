Watch: Virat Kohli mocks Steve Smith from dressing room over failed DRS referral

New Delhi: The last time Australian cricket was in India, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith started a bitter rivalry.

The long-running war between has ramped up again after the Indian captain mocked his Australian counterpart over a failed review in Sunday's ODI.

Kohli and Smith have had numerous run-ins in recent years as the two sides continue to meet on a regular basis.

Chennai was not all that different.

There was an instance during the match when Smith took a review and it didn’t go his way.

The episode occurred in the 45th over when Marcus Stoinis' delivery hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar's pad but prior to it, the ball had made a good contact with the bat, which was evident with the naked eye. As expected, the on-field umpire gave the decision in the Indian player's favour.

A desperate Smith opted for DRS, but the third umpire did not overrule the first umpire and the decision stood as it was. Once the decision came through, Virat Kohli mocked Smith from the dressing room, raising his index finger indicating out, in a bid to tease his counterpart.

Here is the video:

India reached 7-281, with Kumar and MS Dhoni putting on 56 runs in the 33 balls after the review.

Rain ruined Australia's chase, who were set a revised target of 164 off 21 overs, but the visitors lost by 26 runs and the hosts took 1-0 lead in the series.

The second ODI will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.