Watch: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni can't believe as umpire calls obvious caught-behind not out

New Delhi: Team India secured a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka in the sole T20I clash at Colombo, chasing a target of 171 but if it wasn't for an umpiring blunder, the visitors would have chased fewer runs.

It was the 15th over of the Sri Lankan innings, with Axar Patel bowling to Seekkuge Prasanna when the third delivery of the over seemed to have took a big piece off the bat before finding the gloves of wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, who looked pretty convinced while appealing for a caught behind.

The umpire ruled it not-out and skipper Virat Kohli looked absolutely furious at the call. Replays showed a big deflection but it was a welcome lifeline for Prasanna.

Here's the video of the incident:

In reply to Lanka's total of 170, Kohli hit a blazing half-century as India completed their rout of Sri Lanka on this tour, winning the one-off Twenty20 by seven wickets.

The visitors remained unbeaten in their nine matches against the hosts as they won the Test and one-day series 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

Chasing 171 for victory, India rode on a 119-run second-wicket stand between Kohli (82) and Manish Pandey (51 not out) to achieve their target with four balls to spare