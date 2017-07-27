WATCH: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri burst into laughter with Ravindra Jadeja's dressing room act

New Delhi: As Shikhar Dhawan was continuously hitting Sri Lankan bowlers for boundaries, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was seen enjoying himself in the dressing room while also making others laugh with his playful acts. (IND vs SL, Galle Test, Day 2 - Live Blog)

It was that time of the match when Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara were toying with Lankan bowlers in the middle, when Jadeja thought of entertaining the people present in dressing room with his imitation of some Sri Lankan bowler's action.

Bowling Bharat Arun and head coach Ravi Shastri along with Indian cricketers including Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were present at that were moment when Jadeja donned his entertainer's hat.

When he saw noticed that players and coaches are enjoying his act, repeated it with a better imitation.

Here's the video of the incident:-

@imjadeja is making joke on someone bowling action pic.twitter.com/r1DhJhnRKO — ABHISHEK PANDEY (@abhishkpandey29) July 26, 2017

Team India posted 399-3 at stumps on the opening day of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

Brief Scores:

India: 399 for 3 in 90 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 190, Cheteshwar Pujara 144; Nuwan Pradeep 3/64).