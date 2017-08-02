WATCH: Virat Kohli records a special message for retiring Usain Bolt; invites him to play cricket

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli wished retiring sprinter Usain Bolt ahead of his last race in World Athletics Championships at London.

Kohli recorded a message and posted it on his Twitter handle on the of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Bolt and Kohli endorse the same sports brand 'Puma'.

Bolt, the fastest man on Earth, hails from Jamaica and is is a big fan of cricket as a sport.

Kohli said, "Hey, Usain! I know it’s your last race we are going to miss you a lot on the track. From me and everyone in the Puma family, we wish you all the very best for this one and all your future endeavours. If you ever wanna play cricket you know where to find me."

Doesn't matter if it's your last competitive race, you will always be #ForeverFastest on and off the track @usainbolt. @PumaCricket pic.twitter.com/9tLL8LT6e7 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 2, 2017

Bolt is confident of winning his last race as he said in a recent interview that, "I’m sure I’ll be betting on someone. There’ll be no pressure. The next championship should be fun. You guys know if I show up for a race that means I’m 100 per cent confident. [Losing is] not going to happen so we won’t have that problem."

Bolt has been associated with cricket as well, he played an exhibition match with Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh in 2014.