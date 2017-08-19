WATCH: Virat Kohli reveals Team India's middle-order ahead of 1st ODI

New Delhi: Ahead of the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka, Team India skipper Virat Kohli said that he wants specific roles for certain players since the 2019 World Cup is just two years away.

"For us, it is about the time frame. It is not about which opposition we are playing. You can't pick and choose. I have never believed in that and we as a team don't believe in that," Kohli said.

KL Rahul will bat in the middle-order but we won't be predictable or have a set pattern anymore: @imVkohli ahead of the #SLvIND ODI series. pic.twitter.com/usgamkR9Qe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 19, 2017

"Two years to go for the World Cup and now is the time to give players certain roles to get into the groove and understand what we need to do," said Kohli.

The skipper confirmed that KL Rahul's place in the middle-order is confirmed, while Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey will be fighting for second remaining middle-order slot.

"KL will definitely be playing in the middle-order. We are not going to be predictable or have a set pattern anymore in terms of what we are going to do in ODI or T20 cricket. Anyone could go anywhere. That's what we are looking to do," said the skipper.

"Someone like Manish, he has done well and has grabbed his opportunities. He has got a hundred in Australia as well, and we know about his talent and what he brings onto the field as well. He is a superfit guy and has a bright future ahead of him. So he will certainly be backed."

"All three guys will have to compete for two spots in the middle-order. There are no guarantees I would say. As long as there is healthy competition, everyone will keep pushing each other and that is healthy for Indian cricket," the skipper opined.

Despite his series-winning knocks in the West Indies, Ajinkya Rahane will have to wait as a third opener with Shikhar Dhawan enjoying a purple patch.

"Shikhar Dhawan is an impact player. Shikhar and Rohit, we know what they have done in the past together. We understand their potential also Jinks understands that at this stage, he is the third opener in the team," said Kohli.

Kohli conceded that Rahane has been shuffled in the batting order, which has been a tad unfair.