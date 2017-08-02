close
WATCH: Virat Kohli rewards journalist for covering career's 100th Test

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 21:36
WATCH: Virat Kohli rewards journalist for covering career&#039;s 100th Test
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led Team India are flying high after registering their biggest overseas Test wil in terms of runs after defeating Sri Lanka by 304 runs in Galle.

The second Test between the two nations, starting on Thursday in Colombo, marks a special occasion for a renowned cricket journalist and Managing Editor of Wisden India, R Kaushik, who will be covering 100th Test of his career.

During a press conference on Thursday, the India skipper rewarded Kaushik with Team India's jersey and congratulated him for his brilliant journalism career.

Kohli was impressed by his dedication towards cricket and after presenting him the Indian jersey, he said,"It is a great achievement and I think you are one of those who truly understand the game, not looking for any masala, and I am really happy to present this Indian jersey to you and I hope you continue with your good work."

India are all geared up to clinch the series after dominating the hosts completely in the first Test. Kohli will look to continue his impressive form with the bat and India’s opener KL Rahul will be looking to make a comeback in the playing XI after being rested in the first Test due to viral fever.

Virat KohliIndia vs Sri LankaIndia Cricket NewsColombo Test

