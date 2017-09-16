Watch: Virat Kohli says he doesn't want to disappoint children in special message

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the most followed cricketers in the world with kids following his every step, on and off the field.

On the eve of the ODI series opener against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a special video by Kohli, with the skipper talking about being an idol.

"I don't want to disappoint children when I see them, someone can get inspired at some stage and do something productive.

"I always look to sign autographs and do pictures for the kids; but then add-ons obviously, always come along and it gets difficult. But for kids I always stop," Kohli said.

Kohli, once known as a brat in cricket world, is today one of the most respected sporting icons in India. The skipper recently acknowledged that he is in a position to give back to the society. In one commendable move, the 28-year-old decided against extending his six-year deal with Pepsi.

Kohli will enter the field on Sunday, knowing well enough that he will be up against bete noire Steve Smith. The captains drew criticism for their not so sporting behaviours during the acrimonous Test series early this year.

India will play five ODIs and three T20Is against the Aussies. India are looking to reclaim the numero uno spot in the ODI rankings, and a 4-1 win do just that. Aussies are also chasing the same target, and interestingly, they too need a similar result to return as the top ranked team.

Both India and Australia are on 117 points at third and second place respectively, with the Aussies getting the advantage on decimal points. South Africa are currently the top-ranked side.