close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Virat Kohli says he doesn't want to disappoint children in special message

Kohli will enter the field on Sunday, knowing well enough that he will be up against bete noire Steve Smith.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 20:41
Watch: Virat Kohli says he doesn&#039;t want to disappoint children in special message
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the most followed cricketers in the world with kids following his every step, on and off the field.

On the eve of the ODI series opener against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a special video by Kohli, with the skipper talking about being an idol.

"I don't want to disappoint children when I see them, someone can get inspired at some stage and do something productive.

"I always look to sign autographs and do pictures for the kids; but then add-ons obviously, always come along and it gets difficult. But for kids I always stop," Kohli said.

Kohli, once known as a brat in cricket world, is today one of the most respected sporting icons in India. The skipper recently acknowledged that he is in a position to give back to the society. In one commendable move, the 28-year-old decided against extending his six-year deal with Pepsi.

Kohli will enter the field on Sunday, knowing well enough that he will be up against bete noire Steve Smith. The captains drew criticism for their not so sporting behaviours during the acrimonous Test series early this year.

India will play five ODIs and three T20Is against the Aussies. India are looking to reclaim the numero uno spot in the ODI rankings, and a 4-1 win do just that. Aussies are also chasing the same target, and interestingly, they too need a similar result to return as the top ranked team.

Both India and Australia are on 117 points at third and second place respectively, with the Aussies getting the advantage on decimal points. South Africa are currently the top-ranked side.

TAGS

Virat KohliIndia vs AustraliaBCCISteve Smithcricket news

From Zee News

Sunil Gavaskar questions why there are no Indians playing in PSL
cricket

Sunil Gavaskar questions why there are no Indians playing i...

India vs Australia 2017, 1st ODI: Statistical Preview
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017, 1st ODI: Statistical Preview

Aussie star David Warner all set to make his ODI debut in India
cricket

Aussie star David Warner all set to make his ODI debut in I...

PV Sindhu to take on Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open Super Series final
Badminton

PV Sindhu to take on Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open Super Ser...

Watch: Flying Ajinkya Rahane stuns India team-mates in Chennai practice
cricket

Watch: Flying Ajinkya Rahane stuns India team-mates in Chen...

I don&#039;t play for three-figure mark, that is why I end up crossing it: Virat Kohli
India vs Australia 2017cricket

I don't play for three-figure mark, that is why I end...

Watch: KK Jiyas helps Aussies prepare for Kuldeep Yadav mystery
cricket

Watch: KK Jiyas helps Aussies prepare for Kuldeep Yadav mys...

Key stats ahead of India-Australia ODI series that begins on Sunday
cricket

Key stats ahead of India-Australia ODI series that begins o...

India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith drops selection hint ahead of first ODI in Chennai
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith drops selection hint a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video