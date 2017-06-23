WATCH: Virat Kohli says he will never reveal what happened with Anil Kumble in dressing room

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli finally broke his silence on the resignation of head coach Anil Kumble yesterday. In a candid video, shared by ANI, the skipper said that he respects Kumble's decision, but added that what happened in the dressing room will stay there.

Kumble resigned as the head coach on Indian team on Tuesday after days of speculation that not everything is right between him and Kohli. The former leggie shared with fans why took the step in a Twitter post, and since many have asked Kohli's version.

The timing of Kumble's resignation, just ahead of the West Indies tour, and his use of words like 'untenable' have indeed reflected the deep fissure between the two protagonists.

In his pre-match presser, on the eve of first ODI, Kohli said he respects Kumble's decision and that there is highest regard for him as a player. But the skipper refused to reveal what really happened between them.

"We have created a culture over the last 3-4 years that whatever happens in the change room, we have tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout. That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount," Kohli stated.

#WATCH: Indian skipper Virat Kohli says, he respects Anil Kumble's decision and what Kumble has done for the nation as a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/pdrReAJLB8 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 23, 2017

Kumble, 46, was put in charge last June for a one-year period. He helped India to 12 victories in 17 Tests, and was supposed to continue until the end of the West Indies series after the Indian board extended his tenure.

But a fractious relationship with the captain resulted in his resignation.