close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Virat Kohli says he will never reveal what happened with Anil Kumble in dressing room

Kumble resigned as the head coach on Indian team on Tuesday after days of speculation that not everything is right between him and Kohli. The former leggie shared with fans why took the step in a Twitter post, and since many have asked Kohli's version.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 15:57
WATCH: Virat Kohli says he will never reveal what happened with Anil Kumble in dressing room
Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli finally broke his silence on the resignation of head coach Anil Kumble yesterday. In a candid video, shared by ANI, the skipper said that he respects Kumble's decision, but added that what happened in the dressing room will stay there.

Kumble resigned as the head coach on Indian team on Tuesday after days of speculation that not everything is right between him and Kohli. The former leggie shared with fans why took the step in a Twitter post, and since many have asked Kohli's version.

The timing of Kumble's resignation, just ahead of the West Indies tour, and his use of words like 'untenable' have indeed reflected the deep fissure between the two protagonists.

In his pre-match presser, on the eve of first ODI, Kohli said he respects Kumble's decision and that there is highest regard for him as a player. But the skipper refused to reveal what really happened between them.

"We have created a culture over the last 3-4 years that whatever happens in the change room, we have tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout. That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount," Kohli stated.

Kumble, 46, was put in charge last June for a one-year period. He helped India to 12 victories in 17 Tests, and was supposed to continue until the end of the West Indies series after the Indian board extended his tenure.

But a fractious relationship with the captain resulted in his resignation.

TAGS

Virat KohliAnil KumbleIndia CoachIndia vs West Indiescricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah joins Liverpool from AS Roma
Football

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah joins Liverpool from AS Roma

Australian Open Super Series: PV Sindhu wastes match point to lose to World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in quarters
BadmintonOther Sports

Australian Open Super Series: PV Sindhu wastes match point...

India will breach historical best FIFA ranking soon: Stephen Constantine
Football

India will breach historical best FIFA ranking soon: Stephe...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Buoyant India take on hosts England in opener — Preview
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Buoyant India take on hosts Eng...

Hunt for India&#039;s new coach: Lalchand Rajput lambasts BCCI for inviting more applications after original deadline
cricket

Hunt for India's new coach: Lalchand Rajput lambasts B...

1st ODI, India vs West Indies: Live Score, Live Streaming, Venue, TV Listing, Date
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

1st ODI, India vs West Indies: Live Score, Live Streaming,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video