Watch: Virat Kohli sends heartwarming message to Afghanistan cricket team

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli has heaped praise on Afghanistan cricket team. The Afghanistan Cricket Board shared a video message from Kohli on Twitter.

In the video, Kohli praised the Afghan cricket team for their relentless pursuit to play brilliant cricket and also their passion for the game.

The 28-year-old also congratulated the board for successfully organizing the Shpageeza T20 league despite the suicide bomb blast near the stadium during the tournament.

“I want to congratulate you for your T20 tournament and also wish you all the very best for the future and the journey you’ve had in your cricket so far,” said Kohli in the video.

Many thanks to Indian captain @imVkohli for his positive outlook on Afghan cricket pic.twitter.com/M6Z5H6eb2r — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 12, 2017

“It’s been amazing to watch and I’ve been always following to see what you guys have been doing. I can see the passion in you especially when the cricketers play so I think the same kind of passion is shared by the people back home as well. Always remain true to yourself and success will come to you surely. Whatever you do, do it with full passion and work really hard to reach towards your goal,” he said in his wonderful message to the cricketers," he continued.

The team has arrived in Hong Kong for the 4-day Intercontinental Cup match pic.twitter.com/WUyDGEqRfz — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 14, 2017

Afghanistan are in Hong Kong for the ICC Intercontinental Cup.