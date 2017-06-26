WATCH: Virat Kohli simulates MS Dhoni's 'Helicopter shot' for a six during 2nd ODI against West Indies

New Delhi: When we talk about 'Helicopter shot' there is only one name that comes to mind - MS Dhoni. It takes a lot of strength, flawless technique and perfect timing to execute a quintessential Helicopter shot.

A lot of cricketers have tried to imitate former India skipper's trademark shot and the latest to join the bandwagon is current India skipper Virat Kohli.

During India's second ODI against the West Indies in Port of Spain on Sunday, the 28-year-old took on Miguel Cummins created 'The Dhoni arc' and helicoptered the 4th delivery of the 38th over towards cow corner for a six.

Kohli's feet didn't move an inch as he played a shot completely hijacked by his bottom hand.

Although, Kohli's shot did not look the like the exact copy of Dhoni's shot but the end result was same.

Watch the video here: (Shot at 2:10 mins)

Riding on Ajinkya Rahane's 3rd ODI ton and fifty-plus scores from Shikhar Dhawan (63) and Kohli (87), India posted a mammoth total of 310 runs in 43 overs.

The West Indies could manage only 205/6 in their quota of overs and the visitor took 1-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series.

The 3rd ODI will be played on Friday, June 30.