WATCH: Virat Kohli takes MS Dhoni's advise before taking DRS call in WI vs IND 2nd ODI

New Delhi: Virat Kohli might have led the Indian squad for quite sometime now. But there have been occasions where the skipper has ran in for a bit of assistance from his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whilst taking big decisions like DRS. An instance of it was seen during the on-going West Indies tour.

It was in the 2nd ODI, at Queen's Park Oval. Kuldeep Yadav had stepped in to bowl his seventh over of West Indies' innings and had dismissed Shai Hope of an lbw. A superbly tossed up delivery that faced an extreme late dip, managed to puzzle the right-handed batsman as the ball struck his pad.

Shai Hope, whose wonderful knock of 81 runs had indeed given some hope to the host nation, had gone for a sweep down the leg side, but the last-minute dip completely outfoxed him as the ball had sneaked from below the bat to strike his pad.

Here's the video...(the section starts at 3:16)

Unimpressed with the loud appeal that had followed in, umpire Chris Gaffaney went for a NO. However, unconvinced with the decision, Virat Kohli sprinted to Dhoni for some assistance on a review call. Getting a go-ahead from the former skipper, Kohli signalled for a review.

The third umpires had checked and re-checked to force the reversal of the on-filed decision. Hope had departed for 81, leaving behind West Indies' hope of fighting further. West Indies only managed to notch up 205 for 6 as India won by 105 runs.

In the third ODI, that took place in Antigua, India extended their lead to 2-0 as they defeated the home team by 93 runs.