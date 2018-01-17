Watch: Virat Kohli takes on a journalist in South Africa

Virat Kohli's anger at losing the Test series in South Africa showed up in the post-match press conference after India lost the second Test in Centurion on Wednesday by 135 runs.

Needing 287 to win and resuming at 35/3 on the final day, India lost seven wickets in just over two hours to be bowled out for 151.

An irate India captain then lost his cool and snapped at the scribes in a fiery media session after his first series defeat as full-time skipper.

Kohli was asked about the trend of fielding different teams in all the Test matches under him and whether the team was losing because of too much chopping and changing.

To that, he replied: "How many Test matches have we won out of 34? How many have we won? How many have we won? 21 wins (20 actually). Two losses. How many draws? Does it matter? Wherever we play we try to do our best. I'm here to answer your questions, not to fight with you," he countered.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. The third and final Test of the series will be played in Johannesburg from January 24.

