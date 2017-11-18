WATCH: Virat Kohli takes scintillating catch to send Lahiru Thirimanne back in Kolkata Test

New Delhi: After spending substantial part in the first Test match against Sri Lanka, India finally managed to have a say in the proceedings in Day 3's post-Tea session at Eden Gardens on Saturday. (DAY 2 - AS IT HAPPENED || SCORECARD)

It all started with skipper Virat Kohli taking a blinder of a catch at second slip, to dismiss Lahiru Thirimanne and thus breaking a burgeoning 99-run third-wicket stand with Angelo Mathews.

It happened off the second ball of the 37th over, bowled by Umesh Yadav. The ball straightened after pitching outside the off, and managed to get a thick outside with the Lankan left-handed batsman failing the control his play.

Kohli, fielding at second slip, took a dive to his left and completed the catch to the relief of Yadav, who had previously seen a dropped catch off his bowling.

Watch the catch here, courtesy BCCI:

India had a horrendous day in the field, dropping catches and indulging in overthrows even as Lanka continued to push towards a good total.

But it was followed by another wicket, that of Angelo Mathews, who was batting brilliantly until he played a loose shot.

That happened off the fifth ball of 39th over, again to Umesh Yadav.

When bad light stopped play, Lanka were 165/4 with Dinesh Chandimal (13) and Niroshan Dickwella (14) unbeaten. Lanka still trail India by seven runs, and it will be a cracker of a day on Sunday.