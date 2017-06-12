WATCH: Virat Kohli talks about 'that' moment when he broke down in front of lady luck Anushka Sharma

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma have finally accepted being a couple but the details about the high-profile association are still a well-kept secret.

The duo is often spotted together at parties and events, most recent being the engagement ceremony of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge in April this year.

The videos of Kohli and Anushka dancing together at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding reception in Goa last year also went viral.

Now, in a rare interview with Star Sports, Kohli shared how Anushka has been part of some of the most crucial moments in the life of the Indian captain.

“I was in Mohali and there was a Test series going on. I was with Anushka then, she had come to visit me. Surprisingly, when I became the Test captain then also she was in Melbourne with me. That was a very special moment we shared together," said Kohli.

Kohli was talking about the moment during the India-England Test in Mohali in November when he was informed that he will take over as India's limited-overs captaincy from MS Dhoni.

The 28-year-old shared that he was happy to share the moment with Anushka.

“During the Mohali Test, they had spoken to me already. When I hung up the phone and told her, for me it was like a flashback. From the moment I started playing in my academy until the Mohali game. I was emotional. I was in tears because I had never thought that I will see this day."

"What was more beautiful was that I was able to share it with Anushka. It is something that I will always remember,” Kohli added.

Virat Kohli is leading the Indian cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England. The defending champions, who topped Group B, will take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final on Thursday.