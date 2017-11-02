Watch: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag attend Ashish Nehra's farewell bash

New Delhi: Hours after Indian team gave Ashish Nehra a fitting farewell gift by beating New Zealand in the first of three T20Is in Delhi on Wednesday, skipper Virat Kohli and former opener Virender Sehwag joined the bash in the team hotel.

A short video clip surfaced on Thursday, showing Kohli and Sehwag enjoying the function. Watch the video here:

India beat the Kiwis by 53 runs in Nehra's farewell match in Delhi yesterday. The 38-year-old retired from international cricket after an 18-year career which was blighted by persistent injuries.

But the tenacious bowler kept coming back and was fittingly given a farewell match at his home ground. The Delhi pacer was even given the last over of the match too, a rare opportunity indeed for any player. It's like a batsman retiring after hitting the winning runs, or a footballer hanging his boots after scoring a goal.

After the match, he was carried on the shoulders by Delhi boys Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan during the lap of honour.

In the post-match interview, Nehra had said that Indian cricket is in good hands.

"The future of Indian cricket is in safe hands for the next six-seven years. I have played under many different people, but it has been a memorable journey. I was telling Viru also this; he scored so many runs, but people still call him Multan ka Sultan, so you are remembered for a particular moment," he added.

In a career plagued by injuries, Nehra played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is for India, picking up 44, 157 and 34 wickets respectively.

Nehra made India debut in a Test match against Sri Lanka at Colombo in February, 1999.