WATCH: Virat Kohli welcomes MS Dhoni in nets, waves bat like helicopter blade as he walks in

New Delhi: The arrival of ODI cricket for Team India also brought the return of MS Dhoni in the squad against Sri Lanka for the first match and even skipper Virat Kohli didn't mind making way for his predecessor as he walked into the nets to bat ahead of the opener. (IND vs SL, 1st ODI - Live Blog)

Hours before India's opening ODI clash with the Lankans at Dambulla, the Indian cricket team was practicing in the nets, with Kohli specifically attempting big hits. As soon as Dhoni walked in, the skipper welcomed the veteran in nets by waving his own bat in the air like a helicopter blade.

Here's the video of the incident:

The helicopter gesture probably was made in reference to Dhoni's famous 'helicopter shot', with the captain making everyone aware to be prepared for watching Mahi unleash his trademark hits.

After winning the toss, Kohli chose to bowl while opting to field three fast bowlers and two spinners in Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal in the opening match.

At the 34-over mark, the hosts were 5 down for the score of 176, with Mathews and Hasaranga batting on 11 and 2 respectively.