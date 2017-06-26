close
WATCH: Virat Kohli wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to all his fans

Kohli, who has become the second most followed person on Facebook in India, beautifully portrayed the message of unity.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 19:08
New Delhi: The festival of Eid, celebrated by Muslims across the world, marks the end of Ramzan, the holy month of fasting in the Islamic calendar when the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. 

It is celebrated with great fervour across the India and that is why Virat Kohli, through a special video, wished all his fans across the country "Eid Mubarak".

The India skipper is the brand ambassador of Manyavar, a textile company which is most popular for its traditional outfits. They came up with a new advertisement in which the 28-year-old can be seen spreading the message of love. He calls for banishing everything that divides people.

Kohli, who has become the second most followed person on Facebook in India, beautifully portrayed the message of unity. In the message-oriented commercial the cricketer asked all his fans to celebrate all the festivals with equal enthusiasm.

Watch the video here:

At present Virat Kohli is leading Team India in a limited-overs series against the West Indies in the Caribbean. The first of the 5 ODIs was washed out but the Men in Blue defeated the hosts by 105 runs in the rain-truncated 2nd ODI, taking 1-0 lead in the series that concludes on July 9 with a one-off T20I.

Virat Kohli Eid Mubarak Manyavar India cricket Cricket

