Watch: Virat Kohli's 'bhangra' celebration in 'Celebrity Clasico' is not to be missed

New Delhi: We all know that Team India skipper Virat Kohli is very competitive and he was desperate to get on the score sheet during the Celebrity Clasico in Mumbai on Saturday.

However, he had to wait till the added time in the second half to score a goal and the India skipper made sure to celebrate the moment to the fullest.

The goal came right at the end of the match in the 92nd minute when after being one-on-one with the goalkeeper, Kohli coolly slotted the ball home with a brilliant chip.

As soon as he scored the goal he celebrated it with a dab before the DJ played out a Punjabi number and the Delhi dasher could not stop himself from doing the Bhangra.

Here is the video:

After MS Dhoni's goalscoring skills, it was Kohli's goal which took social media by storm.

Dhoni got the 'Man of the match' award in the Celebrity Classico game for scoring two goals. Dhoni’s footballing skills, as well as his positioning, were top notch.

All Hearts FC clearly dominated All Stars FC in both the games. Only Ranbir Kapoor stood out of the latter’s lot by netting two goals. One of the goals scored was from the far end, surprising everyone both in the commentary box and the crowd.

Before playing in the Celebrity Classico, Kohli confessed in an interview that he thought of himself as Cristiano Ronaldo. He also said that he considered himself as a complete player and there were no flaws in him as a football player with a FIFA rating of 98. Though he said it jokingly, his comments went viral on social media.

Team India led by Virat Kohli will soon be hosting New Zealand with the 1st ODI slated to take place on October 22.