Watch: Virat Kohli's bullet throw impresses MS Dhoni in Ranchi

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a hard taskmaster. He still dictates the terms when it comes to India's fielding matters, and not many have managed to impress the Ranchi man with their fielding efforts. But on Saturday, skipper Virat Kohli not only managed to impress his predecessor but also forced a laugh during the first T20I match against Australia in Ranchi. (LIVE BLOG || SCORECARD)

Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first at Dhoni's home ground. His call was backed up by the Indian bowlers, taking wickets at will. The Steve Smith-less Aussie innings crumbled like never before. Except opener Aaron Finch (42 off 30), no Australian batsman posed a challenge to the Indian attack.

By the time rain stopped play at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Aussies were at 118 for eight in 18.4 overs with Daniel Christian being the last batsman to get out.

And it was some wicket, worth celebrating.

The Aussie all-rounder played the first ball of the 19th over, bowled by Bhuvenshwar Kumar, towards long-on. After completing the first run, Christian pushed for the second run. But he was beaten by a rocket throw from Kohli, who hit the target at the striker's end from the boundary.

The ever-alert Dhoni placed his gloves just above the bails, anticipating the ball's path and getting ready for a quick run-out. But the throw from the deep did its work, beating the batsman and hitting the top of the bails.

An impressed Dhoni was seen laughing, and acted as if saying, he was beaten.

Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:

VIDEO: Meanwhile as the rain takes centre stage at Ranchi, relive @imVkohli's bullet throw from the deephttps://t.co/Js3NzLwcvQ #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/YrxAusrU34 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2017

Aussie innings was cut short by the rain, and India's target will be revised. The cut-off time was 10:20 PM IST.

India have won the five-match series 4-1. India, ranked fifth, are chasing a 3-0 win in the three-match T20I series for a jump to the second spot in the ICC rankings. If this comes to fruition, India will become the top-ranked side in all three formats of the game.