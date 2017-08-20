close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Virat Kohli's direct hit to remove Chamara Kapugedera

The visitors won the three-Test series by a comfortable 3-0 margin and will look to take that momentum into the limited-overs' leg of the tour as well. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 17:56
WATCH: Virat Kohli&#039;s direct hit to remove Chamara Kapugedera
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India began their 5-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla today.

The Indian skipper won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first.

Sri Lanka openers laid a solid foundation but the middle and lower order could not capitalise on the good start.

Niroshan Dickwella scored his fifth ODI fifty as he top scored for the island nation.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals as India dominated in the field.

India's bowling and fielding were right on the money and skipper Kohli led by an example.

Kohli attacked the 2nd delivery of the 34th over with his charge, and fired in the flying dive. Chamara Kapugedera called and ran. He dived but fell just short.

Kohli's direct hit from cover, a zone he has mastered, was enough to remove Kapugedera.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 216 in 43.2 overs.

The visitors won the three-Test series by a comfortable 3-0 margin and will look to take that momentum into the limited-overs' leg of the tour as well. 

However, India are not treating this as just another bilateral ODI series. Chief selector MSK Prasad clearly outlined this, stressing on the aspect of fitness as Team India begins its preparations for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st ODIVirat Kohlicricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: Lightning quick MS Dhoni produces yet another impressive stumping, sends Lasith Malinga packing
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Lightning quick MS Dhoni produces yet another impres...

Sakshi Malik spearheads Indian challenge at World Wrestling Championships which kicks off on Monday
Other Sports

Sakshi Malik spearheads Indian challenge at World Wrestling...

Manish Pandey pipped Virat Kohli to top Yo-Yo fitness Test: Report
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Manish Pandey pipped Virat Kohli to top Yo-Yo fitness Test:...

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger blames referees for loss to Stoke City
English Premier LeagueFootball

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger blames referees for loss to Sto...

PV Sindhu to lead India’s charge as World Badminton Championships kicks off on Monday
Badminton

PV Sindhu to lead India’s charge as World Badminton Champio...

WATCH: Virat Kohli welcomes MS Dhoni in nets, waves bat like helicopter blade as he walks in
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli welcomes MS Dhoni in nets, waves bat lik...

SSP Chawrasia’s nomination confirmed for Arjuna award
Other Sports

SSP Chawrasia’s nomination confirmed for Arjuna award

Will support Team India even if their performance dips, says Sachin Tendulkar
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Will support Team India even if their performance dips, say...

WATCH: Steve Smith shocked by dangerous train travel in Bangladesh
cricket

WATCH: Steve Smith shocked by dangerous train travel in Ban...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video