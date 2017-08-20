WATCH: Virat Kohli's direct hit to remove Chamara Kapugedera

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India began their 5-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla today.

The Indian skipper won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first.

Sri Lanka openers laid a solid foundation but the middle and lower order could not capitalise on the good start.

Niroshan Dickwella scored his fifth ODI fifty as he top scored for the island nation.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals as India dominated in the field.

India's bowling and fielding were right on the money and skipper Kohli led by an example.

Kohli attacked the 2nd delivery of the 34th over with his charge, and fired in the flying dive. Chamara Kapugedera called and ran. He dived but fell just short.

Kohli's direct hit from cover, a zone he has mastered, was enough to remove Kapugedera.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 216 in 43.2 overs.

The visitors won the three-Test series by a comfortable 3-0 margin and will look to take that momentum into the limited-overs' leg of the tour as well.

However, India are not treating this as just another bilateral ODI series. Chief selector MSK Prasad clearly outlined this, stressing on the aspect of fitness as Team India begins its preparations for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.