WATCH: Virat Kohli's hilarious response to reporter who asked him about his biopic

New Delhi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's biopic ​'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' has hit the screens and the response has been absolutely amazing. The Mumbai batsman, who is the only cricketer to have 100 international centuries under his belt, has portrayed his own role in the movie.

The batting maestro recently arranged a special screening of the film for the Indian cricket team. Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and several other members of the team attended the screening.

When asked about his opinion on the film, Kohli told reporters, "I think it was beautifully compiled and something which is going to be a massive massive success, especially in our country. People are going to really love it. (It) brings out all the emotions and it's going to be a super success. I wish him all the best."

One of the reporters couldn't resist and asked Kohli about when can one expect a biopic on his career.

"Bhai main 28 ka hun abhi (I am just 28 years old)," pat came the response.

Watch the video of the incident uploaded by Viralbollywood on Youtube:

The film has been released in five languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film has been declared tax free in Odisha, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

The biographical drama is written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under the banner 200 NotOut Productions.

A R Rahman has composed the music for the film.