WATCH: Virat Kohli's love affair with dogs continues in Nagpur

New Delhi: Ahead of second day's play of the second Test against Sri Lanka, India captain Virat Kohli spent some time with one of the security dogs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Saturday. (Day 2 Blog || Scorecard)

Kohli may be a ruthless cricketer, who wants to win every match, but is known for kindheartedness. Early this year, he adopted 15 destitute dogs in Bengaluru.

Watch Kohli "sharing a light moment with man’s best friend" here, courtesy BCCI:

Sharing a light moment with man’s best friend - Captain @imVkohli before the start of day’s play. pic.twitter.com/q7KcRd5VpB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2017

India resumed second day's play on 11/1 with Murali Vijay hitting the first ball, bowled by Suranga Lakmal, for a four through cover.

The first Test in Kolkata ended in a thrilling draw. The third and final Test match will be played in Delhi, starting December 2.

India took the opening day honours dismissing Lanka for 205, with the trio sharing all ten wickets among themselves. Ashwin and Jadeja, who went wicketless in the first Test at Kolkata, returned figures of 4/67 and 3/56, while Ishant bowled a telling spell of 3/37 to bowl out the Lankans for a paltry total in 79.1 overs.

For the visitors, skipper Chandimal (57) and opener Dimuth Karunaratne (51) hit fifties and showed fleeting moments of brilliance, but Indian bowlers were too disciplined to let them off the hook.

However, Lanka responded in style by removing KL Rahul (7), who played on a Lahiru Gamage delivery onto his stumps, late in the day.