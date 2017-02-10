WATCH! Virat Kohli's 'Sachinesque' straight drive will make you fall in love with him once again

New Delhi: The second day's play between India and Bangladesh at Hyderabad started with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on crease. While Rahane fell short of clinching his century, Kohli easily crossed the 150-run mark and was batting on 175 after 115 overs of play.

Producing one of the finest displays with the bat, the Indian captain played some exquisite shots against the Bangladeshi bowlers including a straight drive that will remind all Indian cricket fans of the 'good-old' Sachin Tendulkar days. (IND vs BAN - Live Blog)

Watch the video and be the judge yourself:-

Here's an example of the Master Blaster's straight drives:-

With Rahane's dismissal the only high point till 115 overs of play, Bangladesh haven't had things going their way in the first session of play.

Earlier on Day 1, the duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay added 178 runs for the second wicket to give the hosts a solid platform to build on. Later, Vijay-Kohli partnership for the third wicket produced 54 runs and the unbroken fourth- wicket stand with a fit-again Ajinkya Rahane (45) saw the hosts add 122 runs in 26.2.