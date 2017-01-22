WATCH: Virender Sehwag becomes India's latest singing sensation; channels his inner Kishore Kumar

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday showed singer talent by singing the evergreen "Chala Jata Hoon" on the sets of Indian Idol.

Sehwag, 38, has a penchant of singing, and was seen crooning even while batting. But tonight, the Nawab of Najafgarh impressed everyone coming on stage, and belting out a classic.

Sung by legendary Kishore Kumar for the 1972 Rajesh Khanna starrer Mere Jeevan Saathi'', 'Chala Jata Hoon' is considered one of the gems of Bollywood songs.

Here's the video:

My all time fav singing show indian idol so much fun too see u on the tv paaji always @virendersehwagpic.twitter.com/LnXkKx07So — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) January 21, 2017

He once famously sung Kishore's iconinc song ‘Tu Jaane Na’ during a Cricket All-Stars Series match.

Sehwag shared the stage of celebrated singer Suno Nigam, andhumbly said that he will only sing along.

But his one little act has earned him the title of 'New Indian Idol', with many taking to rejoicing in the unexpected turn of events.