WATCH: Virender Sehwag celebrates his #TwitterCrorepati feat by sharing brilliant video with fans

Affectionately called Viru, the batting great has become a phenomenal in social media for his satirical tweets. He retired from international cricket in 2015.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 18:39
WATCH: Virender Sehwag celebrates his #TwitterCrorepati feat by sharing brilliant video with fans
Courtesy: Twitter (@virendersehwag)

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Tuesday became the latest celebrity on Twitter to breach the 10-million mark followers.

The 38-year-old celebrated the #TwitterCrorepati feat by sharing a short boomerang video, wherein he was seen showing all his ten fingers in a dancing move.

"Thank you to all 1 crore of you for making me #TwitterCrorepati .10 million thanks to all you wonderful people. Love," he wrote.

Here's the video:

Affectionately called Viru, the batting great has become a phenomenal in social media for his satirical tweets. He retired from international cricket in 2015.

Regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen to have ever played the game, the right-handed-batsman played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India, scoring 8586, 8273 and 394 respectively.

Virender SehwagTwitterTwitterCrorepatiIndia cricketcricket news

