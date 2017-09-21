close
Watch: Virender Sehwag, Jhulan Goswami ring bell at Eden Gardens ahead of ODI game

This was just before the start of the second ODI between India and Australia in Kolkata. Watch the video of the two cricketers calling play at India’s most famous ground below.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 14:07
Twitter/ Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: In a tradition made famous by Lord’s in London, Eden Gardens saw two acclaimed cricketers – former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and Indian all-rounder Jhulan Goswami – ring the bell ahead of the day’s play. This was just before the start of the second ODI between India and Australia in Kolkata. Watch the video of the two cricketers calling play at India’s most famous ground below.

India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI of the five-match series against Australia here at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. After winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, "Nice and hard wicket, ball may do a bit under lights, plus we have two wrist spinners."

Australian skipper Steve Smith, on the other hand, insisted that he too would have opted to bat first had he won the toss in his 100th ODI.

As far as Playing XI is concerned, the hosts are going with the same squad that won the opening match by 26 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Meanwhile, Australia have made two changes in the squad. Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar will replace James Faulkner and Adam Zampa, respectively. (With ANI inputs)

TAGS

Virender SehwagJhulan GoswamiEden Gardens

