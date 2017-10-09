close
Watch: Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Brett Lee attempt MS Dhoni's 'Helicopter Shot', fail miserably

The first of the three T20Is between India and Australia was played in Dhoni's hometown and the cricket experts tried their hands to emulate Ranchi boy's signature shot.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 13:06
Watch: Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Brett Lee attempt MS Dhoni&#039;s &#039;Helicopter Shot&#039;, fail miserably
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: When we talk about 'Helicopter shot' there is only one name that comes to mind - Mahendra Singh Dhoni. 

It takes a lot of strength, flawless technique and perfect timing to execute a quintessential Helicopter shot.

A lot of cricketers have tried to imitate the former India skipper's trademark shot and the latest to join the bandwagon were Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Brett Lee.

The first of the three T20Is between India and Australia was played in Dhoni's hometown and the cricket experts tried their hands to emulate Ranchi boy's signature shot.

Sehwag's attempt was the best amongst the three veteran cricketers.

Watch it here

The helicopter shot is one of those shots which look very easy to play but when it comes to execution, one has to make careful calculations.

Although Dhoni has been credited with perfecting the nuances of the shot and making it popular, he wasn’t the first cricketer to have tried it. 

Sir Vivian Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Abdul Razzaq have all played this shot before Dhoni even came into the foray of international cricket. However, Dhoni’s version is unmatched in terms of the sheer fear it propagates in the opposition bowler.

MS DhoniMS Dhoni helicopter shothelicopter shotcricket newsIndia vs Australia T20VVS LaxmanBrett Lee

