close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate 10 years of Yuvraj Singh's six sixes

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has his own way of doing things. On Tuesday, he celebrated 10 years' of Yuvraj Singh's six sixes against Stuart Broad of England in 2007 ICC World T20 at Durban.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 00:17
Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate 10 years of Yuvraj Singh&#039;s six sixes

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag has his own way of doing things. On Tuesday, he celebrated 10 years' of Yuvraj Singh's six sixes against Stuart Broad of England in 2007 ICC World T20 at Durban.

Sehwag, who opened India's innings with Gautam Gambhir in that match, took to Twitter to share a video. In the video he relived the match, and recounted every detail of those six sixes.

He also hailed it as one of the most glorious moments for Indian cricket, and thanked Yuvraj for giving that moment.

Here's the video:

In that Group E match of the inaugural World T20, England bowler Andrew Flintoff incited Yuvi with some comments. Luckily for England all-rounder, his over finished without much ado, but his team-mate Broad bore the brunt of Yuvi's wrath.

India eventually won the contest by 18 runs.

TAGS

Yuvraj SinghVirender SehwagStuart BroadSix sixesAndrew Flintoffcricket videocricket news

From Zee News

India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the City of Joy
cricket

India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the...

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Cavani
Football

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Cavani

Players choose Amarjit Kiyam to lead India in FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

Players choose Amarjit Kiyam to lead India in FIFA U-17 Wor...

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 37-25
Pro Kabaddi League 2017

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 37-25

Watch: West Indies fielder Mohammed commits the most insane fielding blooper against England
cricket

Watch: West Indies fielder Mohammed commits the most insane...

Watch: Chris Gayle returns to ODI after 913 days, treats fans with huge six
cricket

Watch: Chris Gayle returns to ODI after 913 days, treats fa...

Pakistani journalist Fazeela Saba gets mercilessly trolled for Hardik Pandya tweet
cricket

Pakistani journalist Fazeela Saba gets mercilessly trolled...

Valentino Rossi back on bike 18 days after double leg fracture
Other Sports

Valentino Rossi back on bike 18 days after double leg fract...

Zinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid contract renewal
Football

Zinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid contract renewal

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video