Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate 10 years of Yuvraj Singh's six sixes

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag has his own way of doing things. On Tuesday, he celebrated 10 years' of Yuvraj Singh's six sixes against Stuart Broad of England in 2007 ICC World T20 at Durban.

Sehwag, who opened India's innings with Gautam Gambhir in that match, took to Twitter to share a video. In the video he relived the match, and recounted every detail of those six sixes.

He also hailed it as one of the most glorious moments for Indian cricket, and thanked Yuvraj for giving that moment.

Here's the video:

Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 on giving all of us a moment to cherish forever . pic.twitter.com/HaEs8DCmSQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2017

In that Group E match of the inaugural World T20, England bowler Andrew Flintoff incited Yuvi with some comments. Luckily for England all-rounder, his over finished without much ado, but his team-mate Broad bore the brunt of Yuvi's wrath.

India eventually won the contest by 18 runs.