Watch: West Indies coach Stuart Law's epic reaction to Ben Stokes arrest news

Any team playing against an English side without Ben Stokes can hope for a better result. The visiting West Indies team has been presented with such a pleasant propostition ahead of their fourth ODI match, to be played on Wednesday (September 27) at The Oval, London.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 21:44
Watch: West Indies coach Stuart Law&#039;s epic reaction to Ben Stokes arrest news
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Any team playing against an English side without Ben Stokes can hope for a better result. The visiting West Indies team has been presented with such a pleasant propostition ahead of their fourth ODI match, to be played on Wednesday (September 27) at The Oval, London.

On the eve of the match, ECB released a statement confirming that the celebrated all-rounder was indeed arrested but later released late on Monday and is under investigation although no charges have been pressed against him, yet.

Stokes will not be part of the two remaining matches, and it sure will allow Windies to breathe easy. The visitors, who trailed the five-match series 2-0 after three outings with the second match washed out, can still shares the spoils with wins in London and Southampton.

In such a situation, capturing the reaction of an beneficiary team would be momentous. And here's the one on Windies coach, Stuart Law. In one word, it's was epic.

Watch it here:

In the previous match, Stokes scored 73 off 75 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes.

Ben stokesEngland Vs West IndiesECBStuart Lawcricket videocricket news

