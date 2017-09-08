close
Watch: 'What an amazing journey this has been', Rohit Sharma thanks fans for support

Rohit himself had been in the thick of action, scoring two centuries and half-century in the five-match ODI series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 09:37
Watch: &#039;What an amazing journey this has been&#039;, Rohit Sharma thanks fans for support
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Team India wrapped up the Sri Lanka tour on a high. After thrashing the hosts 3-0 in the Tests, the Virat Kohli-led side followed up by completing a 5-0 clean sweep in the five ODIs. The visitors also outclassed the hosts in the lone one-off T20I to wrap up the tour on a confident note in Colombo on Wednesday.

Opener Rohit Sharma posted a video message on his social media handles in which he spoke about India’s incredible performance in their recently concluded tour of Sri Lanka. India won all nine matches they played in Sri Lanka across all formats in an unprecedented feat, the last of which was a seven wicket win in a one-off T20I. Rohit himself had been in the thick of action, scoring two centuries and half-century in the five-match ODI series.

"What an amazing journey this has been for all of us right from the Test series till the last T20I we played today. We are going back home undefeated and that is never easy, it doesn’t matter which country we play in. Just goes to show that this team has a lot of character and we have got a great bunch of players and support staff who are willing to work hard all the time and give everything they have. Credit goes to each and every one of us. Also the support back home. Your continued support is always appreciated by all the players and we look forward to your continued support in the future again. Thank you again, and we look forward to Australia now," Rohit said in the video.

