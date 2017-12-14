Watch: When a man invaded the pitch to touch MS Dhoni's feet

On a day when Rohit Sharma scored his world record third ODI double hundred at Mohali in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, another moment that stood out was when a fan invaded the field of play to touch the feet of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

While India were fielding having set the visitors a mammoth 393-run target to win, a man ditched the PCA Stadium security to run onto the field and go straight to Dhoni. He then touched the former India captain's feet.

Dhoni, who is India's most successful skipper, is treated like a demi-god by the Indian fans and is hugely admired, especially after India won the 2011 World Cup under his leadership.

He quit Test cricket in 2014 during the tour of Australia but continues to play a stellar role in India's limited-overs set-up.

Meanwhile in Mohali #TeamIndia #INDvSL A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:38am PST

In the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala, Dhoni was the lone warrior among Indian batsmen as the team folded up for 112 and then lost the match by seven wickets. Dhoni scored 65 with the help of 10 fours and two sixes to get India past the 100-run mark and save some embarrassment.