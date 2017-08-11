 
WATCH: When Alzarri Joseph rattled AB de Villiers with bouncer, only to get nasty reply

Joseph's bouncer rose sharply towards de Villiers, and hit on the grill of the helmet. Then the reaction came, a thumbs up from the South Africa, saying all is fine. But it was only the half message.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 23:31
WATCH: When Alzarri Joseph rattled AB de Villiers with bouncer, only to get nasty reply
Courtesy: Youtube (Screengrab)

New Delhi: Not many bowlers have managed to intimidate AB de Villiers. But the South Africa superstar found himself hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Alzarri Joseph. But despite receiving the dangerous blow, de Villiers went onto play a 54-ball 82-run knock to help Barbados Tridents beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Barbados.

His knock was replete with clean hitting, with as many nine fours and three sixes. But what stood out was his response to the body blow. A pure gem, as one would have expected from a legend.

Joseph's bouncer rose sharply towards de Villiers, and hit on the grill of the helmet. Then the reaction came, a thumbs up from the South Africa, saying all is fine. But it was only the half message. De Villiers' real reply was here, watch it to believe:

Many fans still talk about that six.

His knock helped Tridents to 180, which proved to be a winning total as the Patriots fell 25 runs short of the target.

TAGS

AB de VilliersAlzarri Josephcricket videoCPL

