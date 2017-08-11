WATCH: When Alzarri Joseph rattled AB de Villiers with bouncer, only to get nasty reply

New Delhi: Not many bowlers have managed to intimidate AB de Villiers. But the South Africa superstar found himself hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Alzarri Joseph. But despite receiving the dangerous blow, de Villiers went onto play a 54-ball 82-run knock to help Barbados Tridents beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Barbados.

His knock was replete with clean hitting, with as many nine fours and three sixes. But what stood out was his response to the body blow. A pure gem, as one would have expected from a legend.

Joseph's bouncer rose sharply towards de Villiers, and hit on the grill of the helmet. Then the reaction came, a thumbs up from the South Africa, saying all is fine. But it was only the half message. De Villiers' real reply was here, watch it to believe:

Many fans still talk about that six.

His knock helped Tridents to 180, which proved to be a winning total as the Patriots fell 25 runs short of the target.