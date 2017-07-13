WATCH: When birthday boy Faf du Plesis destroyed all three stumps in CWC 2015 clash against Pakistan

New Delhi: Faf du Plesis, who turns 33 today, is considered as one of the finest modern-day cricketers from South Africa. Although, he has had a pretty organised career as far as his performance on pitch is concerned, here's an infamous incident which he himself wouldn't be proud of.

Faf literally crashed into the stumps during the Pool B match of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan at Eden Park, Auckland and it still remains one of the most insane moments in the history of cricket.

Here's the video of the incident:-

South Africa cricket team, who lost the first Test of the ongoing series in England, will be hoping the return of skipper Du Plesis will lead to a revival in the team's fortunes in the second Test at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge, starting Friday.

Faf had missed the series opener following the birth of his first child but returned only to witness the Proteas suffer a humiliating 211-run defeat inside four days at Lord’s as England went 1-0 up in the four-match series.

(With AFP inputs)