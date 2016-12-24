WATCH: When Brendon McCullum put his body on line to save a single
His effort went in vain, but the skipper's commitment earned respect.
New Delhi: Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has always been a hero. But during their 2015 ICC World Cup match against Bangaldesh, the skipper put his body on line to save single.
It happened off the first ball of the 13th over, bolwed by Mitchell McClenaghan to Soumya Sarkar. The Bangladesh batsman played the short ball towards extra-cover, and at boundary, McCullum produced a Superman-style fielding effort.
His effort went in vain, but the skipper's commitment earned respect. He almost hurt his shoulder, but nothing untoward happened.
Here's the video:
The last time New Zealand played Bangladesh in an ODI, this happened! WATCH! https://t.co/PTUO39Q3fF #NZvBan pic.twitter.com/Z4zsi1W0Bp
— ICC (@ICC) December 23, 2016
The Pool A match at Seddon Park, Hamilton was won by New Zealand by three wickets with seven balls remaining.
Put into bat first, Bangladesh rode on Mahmudullah's brilliant 128 off 123 balls to post 288 runs. Martin Guptill hit a 100-ball 105 to help the hosts win comfortably.
The Kiwis went onto play the final. But lost to Australia by seven wickets.
