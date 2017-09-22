Watch: When Chris Gayle hit Brett Lee for monster sixes in World Cup

New Delhi: One of cricket's most destructive batsmen ever, Chris Gayle finally returned to the West Indies squad to bolster the Carribean side's chances of gaining a direct entry to the 2019 ICC World Cup.

In his first ODI match in 913 days, the left-handed opener reminded every fan what they have been missing all these days with some brutal hitting. Before that, he became the first batsman to hit 100 sixes in T20Is.

But on his 38th birthday on Thursday, Gayle found himself ruled out of the second ODI match at Trent Bridge. The match was a wash-out, luckily for him.

The International Cricket Council shared a video to celebrate his birthday, reminding how the left-handed opener destroyed Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee. In that 2009 ICC World Twenty20, Group C match, Gayle hit Lee for 22 runs with three sixes and a four.

Watch the video here:

Date: June 6 2009

Location: The Oval, London Watch when @henrygayle (who celebrates his birthday today) took on @BrettLee_58 at #WT20 pic.twitter.com/Yf55uDfKVH — ICC (@ICC) September 21, 2017

Chasing Australia's 168, West Indies won by 7 wickets with 25 balls remaining.