By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 19:39
WATCH: When former England captain Nasser Hussain took the highest cricket ball catch of all time
Courtesy: Youtube (Screengrab)

New Delhi: Former England captain Nasser Hussain set the Guinness World Record for the highest catch of a cricket ball.

He attempted the record feat on July 5 last year at Lord's, ahead of the start of England-Pakistan Test.

The 48-year-old managed to catch a cricket ball from a BatCam drone which hovered in the air at 32 metres.

After missing out on the first attempt, Hussain successfully managed to catch the next ball. Here the video:

Hussain played 96 Test for England.

First Published: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 19:39

