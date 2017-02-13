WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting

New Delhi: A spirited Bangladesh side finally succumbed to Indian bowlers' master-class in the one-off Test at Hyderabad, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja the chief architects of their collapse in 2nd innings.

Though there weren't many occasions when the visitors seem to be getting the better of Indian bowlers, but there was one particular incident between Sabbir Rahman and Ishant Sharma exchanged a few stares in the 69th over of the match on Day 5.

As Ishant ran-down a delivery to Sabbir, a few stares were exchanged between the two but Ishant, while returning to bowl the next delivery – hinted the Bangladeshi batsman to focus on his batting more and stop staring.

Here's the video of the incident:-

When the tall Indian seamer came back to bowl the 71st over, he efficiently trapped Sabbir in front of the stumps and the umpire had no problem in sending the Bangladeshi batsman back to pavilion.

The Indian cricket team eventually defeated Bangladesh by 208 runs in the historic – first ever for the visitors on Indian soil - one-off Test played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal.

With this win, Indian cricket team has extended their unbeaten streak to 19 matches in the five-day format.