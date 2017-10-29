Watch: When Jasprit Bumrah's direct hit left MS Dhoni in splits

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma (147 off 138) and Virat Kohli (113 0ff 106) conjured up classy hundreds to fire India to a record 337/6.

Riding on some brilliant death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the hosts beat gutsy New Zealand to win the third ODI by six runs and clinch their seventh successive bilateral series by 2-1 margin, in Kanpur on Sunday.

But the moment that turned the game on its head was when MS Dhoni and Bumrah combined forces to run-out dangerman Tom Latham for 65 off 52 balls.

Grandhomme missed the ball as the Kiwi batsmen tried to pick a single and Dhoni sent the ball back immediately to Bumrah and the pacer did the rest at the non-striker's end.

However, the throw got an epic reaction from Dhoni.

Watch the video here:

For the better part of the match, Indian bowlers dished out an ordinary bowling performance but bounced back when it mattered the most - in the final three overs.

Required to defend 15 runs in the final over, 'King of Death' Bumrah (3/47 in 10 overs) delivered yet again and conceded only eight runs in the 50th over.

More importantly, he bowled an astounding 32 dot balls in his 10-over spell.

The action now shifts to the three Twenty20 internationals starting November 1 in New Delhi.